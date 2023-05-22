Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 88.29: Will the Stock Break Through?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) currently has a stock price of $91.41. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $92.785 after opening at $92.13. The lowest recorded price for the day was $91.56 before it closed at $92.58.

The market performance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $98.99 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $59.43, recorded on 11/03/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of TSM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s current trading price is -7.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $59.43 and $98.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.13 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 10.04 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 446.66B and boasts a workforce of 52045 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 88.29, with a change in price of +17.21. Similarly, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited recorded 11,776,350 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.16%.

TSM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSM stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

TSM Stock Stochastic Average

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 70.64%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.59% and 86.43%, respectively.

TSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 22.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.19%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TSM has fallen by 7.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.71%.