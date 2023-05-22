Southwestern Energy Company: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 5.97B Market Cap

The present stock price for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is $5.36. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.53 after an opening price of $5.48. The stock briefly fell to $5.30 before ending the session at $5.42.

Southwestern Energy Company saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.87 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.57 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of SWN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Southwestern Energy Company’s current trading price is -45.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.57 to $9.87. In the Energy sector, the Southwestern Energy Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 29.42 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.25.1 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.97B and boasts a workforce of 1118 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.23, with a change in price of -0.74. Similarly, Southwestern Energy Company recorded 24,099,840 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.13%.

Examining SWN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

SWN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Southwestern Energy Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 82.29%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.50% and 75.52% respectively.

SWN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -8.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.59%. The price of SWN fallen by 6.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.41%.