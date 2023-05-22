Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in SEV Stock

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) stock is currently valued at $0.17. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.189 after opening at $0.1819. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1692 before ultimately closing at $0.19.

Sono Group N.V. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.98 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.17 on 05/19/23.

52-week price history of SEV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Sono Group N.V.’s current trading price is -95.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.17 to $3.98. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Sono Group N.V.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.98 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.43 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -79.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.92M and boasts a workforce of 231 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Sono Group N.V.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Sono Group N.V. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6049, with a change in price of -0.7946. Similarly, Sono Group N.V. recorded 1,424,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -82.36%.

Examining SEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SEV stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

SEV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Sono Group N.V. over the last 50 days is 0.18%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.76% and 5.24%, respectively.

SEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -82.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -86.27%. The price of SEV decreased -34.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -28.94%.