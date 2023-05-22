PRSO Stock: Exploring Peraso Inc.’s Growth

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) currently has a stock price of $0.25. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.3499 after opening at $0.33. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.20 before it closed at $0.32.

Peraso Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.69 on 08/09/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.30 on 05/19/23.

52-week price history of PRSO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Peraso Inc.’s current trading price is -90.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -16.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.30 and $2.69. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.63 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.60M and boasts a workforce of 73 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6627, with a change in price of -0.6017. Similarly, Peraso Inc. recorded 93,790 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -70.72%.

PRSO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Peraso Inc. over the last 50 days is at 8.77%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 17.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.10% and 12.84%, respectively.

PRSO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -65.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PRSO has leaped by -45.85%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.79%.