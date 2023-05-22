Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Permian Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -15.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.05 and $11.99. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.24 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.51 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is $10.17. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $9.72 after opening at $9.44. The stock touched a low of $9.41 before closing at $9.61.

Permian Resources Corporation’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $11.99 on 03/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $5.05, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.20B and boasts a workforce of 218 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.20, with a change in price of +0.57. Similarly, Permian Resources Corporation recorded 7,053,326 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.99%.

How PR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PR stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Permian Resources Corporation over the past 50 days is 42.75%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 43.07% and 25.44%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.29%. The price of PR leaped by -1.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.19%.