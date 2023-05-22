PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s current trading price is -35.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.98%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.51 and $19.49. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 2.72 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.73 million over the last three months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) current stock price is $12.54. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.70 after opening at $12.49. The stock’s lowest point was $12.255 before it closed at $12.34.

The stock market performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $19.49 on 08/26/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $7.51, recorded on 12/19/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.03B and boasts a workforce of 8778 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.30, with a change in price of +4.16. Similarly, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. recorded 3,466,972 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.94%.

How PAGS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PAGS Stock Stochastic Average

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 96.49%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.81% and 92.14%, respectively.

PAGS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 43.48%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.01%. The price of PAGS increased 39.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.24%.