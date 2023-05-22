OXY’s Stock Market Adventure: -6.13% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -6.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -17.80%. The price of OXY leaped by -4.68% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.79%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has a current stock price of $59.13. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $60.23 after opening at $59.06. The stock’s low for the day was $58.97, and it eventually closed at $58.25.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $77.13 on 08/29/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $54.30 on 06/22/22.

52-week price history of OXY Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current trading price is -23.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.89%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $54.30 and $77.13. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 16.02 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 13.62 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.32B and boasts a workforce of 11973 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Occidental Petroleum Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.86, with a change in price of -4.82. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum Corporation recorded 12,655,859 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.54%.

OXY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OXY stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

OXY Stock Stochastic Average

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 33.03%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.34% and 33.48%, respectively.