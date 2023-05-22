Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -22.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 202.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.01 and $38.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.31 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has a stock price of $30.26. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $30.605 after an opening price of $28.07. The day’s lowest price was $28.07, and it closed at $28.02.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $38.91 on 05/12/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $10.01 on 07/15/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 77.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.27B and boasts a workforce of 5344 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.73, with a change in price of +12.01. Similarly, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. recorded 1,014,400 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.81%.

MAXN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 48.60%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 26.61% and 31.94% respectively.

MAXN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 88.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MAXN has leaped by -1.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.14%.