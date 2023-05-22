JPM’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 3.79%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.55%. The price of JPM leaped by -1.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.79%.

Currently, the stock price of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $139.18. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $140.49 after opening at $139.79. The stock touched a low of $138.125 before closing at $139.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $144.34 on 02/07/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $101.28 on 10/12/22.

52-week price history of JPM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current trading price is -3.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $101.28 and $144.34. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 13.49 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 14.73 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 407.66B and boasts a workforce of 296877 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 136.39, with a change in price of +7.90. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. recorded 12,781,543 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.02%.

JPM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JPM stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

JPM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the past 50 days is 79.32%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.75%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 62.57% and 49.13%, respectively, over the past 20 days.