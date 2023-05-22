FL’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -20.06% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -20.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -3.88%. The price of FL leaped by -27.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -22.99%.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has a current stock price of $30.21. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $31.96 after opening at $30.65. The stock’s low for the day was $29.88, and it eventually closed at $41.52.

The market performance of Foot Locker Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $47.22 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $23.85, recorded on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of FL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Foot Locker Inc.’s current trading price is -36.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $23.85 and $47.22. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 41.27 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.88B and boasts a workforce of 15200 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Foot Locker Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Foot Locker Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.13, with a change in price of -5.19. Similarly, Foot Locker Inc. recorded 2,813,439 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.66%.

FL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FL stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

FL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Foot Locker Inc. over the past 50 days is 1.93%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.56%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 49.48% and 49.73%, respectively, over the past 20 days.