Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) currently stands at $0.50. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.5422 after starting at $0.47. The stock’s lowest price was $0.46 before closing at $0.47.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.87 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.44 on 03/29/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of SOLO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current trading price is -73.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.44 to $1.87. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.72 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.50M and boasts a workforce of 104 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7059, with a change in price of -0.1420. Similarly, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. recorded 917,817 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.12%.

Examining SOLO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOLO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SOLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. over the last 50 days is 23.53%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 29.41%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.62% and 9.16%, respectively.

SOLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -17.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -59.02%. The price of SOLO leaped by -3.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.04%.