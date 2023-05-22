CRMD’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 20.85% – Time to Invest?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 20.85% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRMD has fallen by 8.05%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.54%.

The stock of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is currently priced at $5.10. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.31 after opening at $4.68. The day’s lowest price was $4.635 before the stock closed at $4.44.

CorMedix Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.02 on 08/08/22 and a low of $2.64 for the same time frame on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of CRMD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. CorMedix Inc.’s current trading price is -36.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.64 and $8.02. The CorMedix Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.96 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.31 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 201.50M and boasts a workforce of 40 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.34, with a change in price of +0.99. Similarly, CorMedix Inc. recorded 280,239 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.09%.

CRMD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRMD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRMD Stock Stochastic Average

CorMedix Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.97%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.46% and 50.00%, respectively.