CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CNH Industrial N.V.’s current trading price is -23.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.42%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.60 and $17.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.36 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.95 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) currently stands at $13.82. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $14.475 after starting at $14.42. The stock’s lowest price was $13.90 before closing at $14.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The market performance of CNH Industrial N.V.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $17.98 on 02/01/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.60 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.04B and boasts a workforce of 40070 employees.

CNH Industrial N.V.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating CNH Industrial N.V. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.48, with a change in price of -2.46. Similarly, CNH Industrial N.V. recorded 4,687,224 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNHI stands at 3.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.22.

CNHI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CNH Industrial N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 30.26%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 54.59% and 52.40% respectively.

CNHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -13.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.56%. The price of CNHI leaped by -3.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.39%.