BMY’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -8.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.01%. The price of BMY leaped by -6.97% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.80%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has a current stock price of $65.58. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $66.35 after opening at $65.77. The stock’s low for the day was $65.66, and it eventually closed at $65.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $81.43 on 12/01/22, and the lowest price during that time was $65.18, recorded on 05/22/23.

52-week price history of BMY Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current trading price is -19.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.61%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $65.18 and $81.43. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.81 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 7.79 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 138.03B and boasts a workforce of 34300 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.93, with a change in price of -6.96. Similarly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company recorded 7,929,662 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.58%.

BMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMY stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

BMY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company over the last 50 days is presently at 8.69%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.80% and 11.11%, respectively.