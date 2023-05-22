BHG Stock: Exploring Bright Health Group Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) currently stands at $0.21. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.952 after starting at $26.584. The stock’s lowest price was $16.00 before closing at $0.18.

Bright Health Group Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.14 on 07/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.13 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of BHG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current trading price is -90.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.13 to $2.14. In the Healthcare sector, the Bright Health Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 69.7 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.6 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 114.83M and boasts a workforce of 2840 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4849, with a change in price of -0.3406. Similarly, Bright Health Group Inc. recorded 4,029,785 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.03%.

BHG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bright Health Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 23.41%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.41%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 16.98% and 14.28% respectively.

BHG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -67.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -77.75%. The price of BHG fallen by 27.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.64%.