Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -21.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.34 and $4.10. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 33.04 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 28.0 million observed over the last three months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) currently has a stock price of $3.23. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.26 after opening at $3.17. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.165 before it closed at $3.18.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.10 on 05/31/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.34 on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.72B and boasts a workforce of 73855 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.73, with a change in price of +0.30. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 32,477,693 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.24%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. over the past 50 days is 95.70%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.65%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.59% and 89.38%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBD has fallen by 19.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.89%.