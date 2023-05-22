Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -91.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.70 and $10.67 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.36 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.33 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is $0.89. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.9192 after an opening price of $0.77. The stock briefly fell to $0.7502 before ending the session at $0.73.

Arqit Quantum Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.67 on 11/09/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.70 on 05/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 98.26M and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

Arqit Quantum Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Arqit Quantum Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7031, with a change in price of -3.3065. Similarly, Arqit Quantum Inc. recorded 1,801,340 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARQQ stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

ARQQ Stock Stochastic Average

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 25.13%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 34.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.99% and 19.42%, respectively.

ARQQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -75.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -88.10%. The price of ARQQ leaped by -20.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.65%.