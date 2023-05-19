Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s current trading price is -65.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -20.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.84 and $1.92 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.92 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 44070.0 over the last three months.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) stock is currently valued at $0.67. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.89 after opening at $0.89. The stock briefly dropped to $0.63 before ultimately closing at $0.93.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.92 on 09/12/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.84 on 05/18/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.50M and boasts a workforce of 506 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9826, with a change in price of -0.2306. Similarly, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. recorded 78,370 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.62%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WLMS stands at 1.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

WLMS Stock Stochastic Average

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 9.54%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.34%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.95% and 28.95%, respectively.

WLMS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -34.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -41.28%. The price of WLMS decreased -32.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -26.44%.