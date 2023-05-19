The Psychology of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (AKBA) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 88.91%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 324.79%. The price of AKBA fallen by 50.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.83%.

Currently, the stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is $1.09. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.1693 after opening at $1.13. The stock touched a low of $1.05 before closing at $1.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.20 on 02/08/23, while the lowest value was $0.24 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of AKBA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -9.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 352.28%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.24 and $1.20. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.63 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 190.12M and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7669, with a change in price of +0.6790. Similarly, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,889,279 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +165.21%.

AKBA Stock Stochastic Average

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 85.70%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.33% and 83.68%, respectively.