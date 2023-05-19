The Future of CECO Environmental Corp.: Analyzing CECO

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) currently has a stock price of $12.70. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $12.80 after opening at $11.88. The lowest recorded price for the day was $11.88 before it closed at $11.94.

In terms of market performance, CECO Environmental Corp. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $16.73 on 03/06/23, while the lowest value was $5.58 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of CECO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. CECO Environmental Corp.’s current trading price is -24.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 127.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.58 and $16.73. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 442.34M and boasts a workforce of 730 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.41, with a change in price of +1.14. Similarly, CECO Environmental Corp. recorded 363,041 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.86%.

CECO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CECO stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

CECO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for CECO Environmental Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 38.31%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.83% and 48.64%, respectively.

CECO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CECO has leaped by -1.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.73%.