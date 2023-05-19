Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current trading price is -28.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $47.47 and $88.25. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.01 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.34 million observed over the last three months.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) currently has a stock price of $62.75. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $63.07 after opening at $61.11. The lowest recorded price for the day was $60.97 before it closed at $61.14.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $88.25 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $47.47 on 11/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.82B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Seagate Technology Holdings plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.98, with a change in price of +12.54. Similarly, Seagate Technology Holdings plc recorded 2,450,429 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.98%.

STX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc over the last 50 days is at 62.44%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.20% and 73.19%, respectively.

STX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 19.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.60%. Over the last 30 days, the price of STX has leaped by -0.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.48%.