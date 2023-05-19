Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Mixed Bag: Up 7.53% in 6 Months, Up -4.12% in 30 Days

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) current stock price is $61.41. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $61.54 after opening at $61.07. The stock’s lowest point was $60.765 before it closed at $61.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $69.94 on 08/19/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $52.51 on 10/13/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of PEG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s current trading price is -12.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $52.51 and $69.94. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.06 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.46B and boasts a workforce of 12525 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.49, with a change in price of +1.28. Similarly, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated recorded 2,364,026 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.13%.

PEG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEG stands at 1.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.16.

PEG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated over the last 50 days is presently at 62.41%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.49% and 14.57%, respectively.

PEG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 0.23%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 7.53%. The price of PEG decreased -4.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.20%.