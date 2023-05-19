ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current trading price is -57.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.64%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $9.01 and $27.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 1.22 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.8 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is $11.50. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $11.515 after opening at $10.82. It dipped to a low of $10.60 before ultimately closing at $10.92.

ProFrac Holding Corp.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $27.00 on 11/11/22, and the lowest price during that time was $9.01, recorded on 05/10/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.89B and boasts a workforce of 3664 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.11, with a change in price of -11.86. Similarly, ProFrac Holding Corp. recorded 646,361 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.77%.

ACDC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ProFrac Holding Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 20.69%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.52% and 54.32%, respectively.

ACDC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -54.37% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -53.25%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACDC has leaped by -2.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.94%.