PGRE: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -26.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -31.87%. The price of PGRE leaped by -5.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.81%.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has a current stock price of $4.34. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $4.43 after opening at $4.34. The stock’s low for the day was $4.295, and it eventually closed at $4.39.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Paramount Group Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.15 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value was $3.90 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of PGRE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Paramount Group Inc.’s current trading price is -52.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.90 and $9.15. The Real Estate sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.81 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.51 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 957.88M and boasts a workforce of 326 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Paramount Group Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Paramount Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.15, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Paramount Group Inc. recorded 1,957,656 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.81%.

PGRE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGRE stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

PGRE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Paramount Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 35.20%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 41.53%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.88% and 37.38%, respectively.