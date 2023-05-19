Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Nerdy Inc.’s current trading price is -26.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.66%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.59 and $4.44. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.32 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.89 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is $3.27. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.505 after an opening price of $3.42. The stock briefly fell to $3.23 before ending the session at $3.45.

Nerdy Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.44 on 02/03/23 and the lowest value was $1.59 on 05/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 509.37M and boasts a workforce of 700 employees.

Nerdy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Nerdy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.21, with a change in price of +1.24. Similarly, Nerdy Inc. recorded 794,004 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NRDY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NRDY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Nerdy Inc. over the last 50 days is 30.43%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 30.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.37% and 36.23%, respectively.

NRDY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 45.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 31.85%. The price of NRDY leaped by -18.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.15%.