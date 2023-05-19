MRSN’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is $7.39. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $7.785 after opening at $7.67. The stock touched a low of $7.295 before closing at $7.75.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $8.39 on 05/10/23, and the lowest price during that time was $2.91, recorded on 06/14/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of MRSN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -11.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 153.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.91 and $8.39. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.54 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 802.04M and boasts a workforce of 228 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.56, with a change in price of +1.41. Similarly, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,583,550 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.58%.

MRSN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRSN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

MRSN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 78.79%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.79%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.10% and 86.40%, respectively.

MRSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 26.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.79%. The price of MRSN fallen by 73.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.51%.