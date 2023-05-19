Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 21.90: Will the Stock Break Through?

Currently, the stock price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is $19.65. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $19.70 after opening at $19.38. The stock touched a low of $19.26 before closing at $19.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $30.31 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $18.01 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of MGY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s current trading price is -35.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $18.01 and $30.31. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.69 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.01 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.09B and boasts a workforce of 213 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.90, with a change in price of -3.36. Similarly, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation recorded 1,869,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.60%.

MGY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGY stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

MGY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation over the past 50 days is 19.70%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 28.14%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.79% and 22.73%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MGY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -16.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -28.39%. The price of MGY leaped by -11.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.77%.