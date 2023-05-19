HAYW’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 29.15% – Time to Invest?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 29.15% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.53%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HAYW has fallen by 8.88%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.49%.

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is currently priced at $12.14. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $12.16 after opening at $11.88. The day’s lowest price was $11.63 before the stock closed at $11.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $16.49 on 06/06/22 and a low of $7.97 for the same time frame on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of HAYW Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -26.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$7.97 and $16.49. The Hayward Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.24 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.07 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.52B and boasts a workforce of 2000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.88, with a change in price of +2.86. Similarly, Hayward Holdings Inc. recorded 1,983,028 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.82%.

HAYW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAYW stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

HAYW Stock Stochastic Average

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 52.45%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 46.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.70% and 30.17%, respectively.