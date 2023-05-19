Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current trading price is -0.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 177.69%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $29.27 and $81.76. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 2.05 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.09 million over the last three months.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has a current stock price of $81.28. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $81.41 after opening at $78.49. The stock’s low for the day was $78.1735, and it eventually closed at $78.63.

Exact Sciences Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $81.76 on 05/15/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $29.27 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.41B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Exact Sciences Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 65.01, with a change in price of +28.13. Similarly, Exact Sciences Corporation recorded 2,263,017 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +52.93%.

How EXAS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXAS stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

EXAS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Exact Sciences Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 97.67%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.64%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.14% and 91.57%, respectively.

EXAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 64.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 83.56%. The price of EXAS fallen by 18.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.11%.