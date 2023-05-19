Evelo Biosciences Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has a current stock price of $0.15. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.155 after opening at $0.152. The stock’s low for the day was $0.14, and it eventually closed at $0.14.

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.29 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.02, recorded on 04/27/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of EVLO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -95.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 517.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.02 and $3.29. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.8 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -81.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.09M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6073, with a change in price of -1.3600. Similarly, Evelo Biosciences Inc. recorded 2,388,738 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.07%.

EVLO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Evelo Biosciences Inc. over the past 50 days is 22.83%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.51%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 40.46% and 39.77%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

EVLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -90.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -93.15%. The price of EVLO leaped by -13.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 12.53%.