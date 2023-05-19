Can IronNet Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

The stock price for IronNet Inc. (IRNT) currently stands at $0.24. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.288 after starting at $0.288. The stock’s lowest price was $0.2221 before closing at $0.27.

IronNet Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.38 on 06/01/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.19 on 12/21/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of IRNT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. IronNet Inc.’s current trading price is -92.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.19 to $3.38. In the Technology sector, the IronNet Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.4 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.59 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.16M and boasts a workforce of 316 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3520, with a change in price of +0.0144. Similarly, IronNet Inc. recorded 1,430,848 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.40%.

IRNT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for IronNet Inc. over the last 50 days is 7.27%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 13.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.44% and 28.53%, respectively.

IRNT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -60.61%. The price of IRNT leaped by -10.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.20%.