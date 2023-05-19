Behind Flowers Foods Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is $28.84. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $28.85 after an opening price of $28.50. The stock briefly fell to $28.475 before ending the session at $28.62.

Flowers Foods Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $30.16 on 12/02/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $24.15 on 06/14/22.

52-week price history of FLO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Flowers Foods Inc.’s current trading price is -4.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $24.15 to $30.16. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Flowers Foods Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.66 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.13B and boasts a workforce of 9200 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Flowers Foods Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Flowers Foods Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.71, with a change in price of -0.16. Similarly, Flowers Foods Inc. recorded 1,937,383 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.55%.

Examining FLO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLO stands at 0.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

FLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Flowers Foods Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 90.24%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.79%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 79.19% and 76.43% respectively.

FLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 0.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.98%. The price of FLO fallen by 6.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.21%.