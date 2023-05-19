Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc. (AMRX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.07%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.17%. The price of AMRX increased 29.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.68%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) stock is currently valued at $2.25. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.27 after opening at $2.07. The stock briefly dropped to $2.02 before ultimately closing at $2.08.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.77 on 06/01/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.24 on 03/28/23.

52-week price history of AMRX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -40.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.24 and $3.77. The Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.11 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.95 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 672.88M and boasts a workforce of 7600 employees.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.91, with a change in price of +0.07. Similarly, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,024,259 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.21%.

AMRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMRX stands at 9.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.02.

AMRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.06%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.10%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.32% and 91.96%, respectively.