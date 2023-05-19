AGCO Corporation (AGCO Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has a current stock price of $116.19. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $117.00 after opening at $116.85. The stock’s low for the day was $113.785, and it eventually closed at $121.95.

AGCO Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $145.53 on 03/06/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $88.55 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of AGCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. AGCO Corporation’s current trading price is -20.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $88.55 and $145.53. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.63 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.77B and boasts a workforce of 25600 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For AGCO Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating AGCO Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 131.76, with a change in price of -17.67. Similarly, AGCO Corporation recorded 652,676 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.20%.

AGCO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGCO stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

AGCO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for AGCO Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 8.84%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.91%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.66% and 14.47%, respectively.

AGCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -16.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.63%. The price of AGCO leaped by -8.29% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.93%.