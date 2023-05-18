Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Zscaler Inc.’s current trading price is -37.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $84.93 and $194.21 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.12 million over the last three months.

At present, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has a stock price of $121.61. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $119.185 after an opening price of $119.07. The day’s lowest price was $116.875, and it closed at $118.77.

The market performance of Zscaler Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $194.21 on 09/12/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $84.93 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.40B and boasts a workforce of 4975 employees.

Zscaler Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Zscaler Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 114.11, with a change in price of +11.50. Similarly, Zscaler Inc. recorded 2,839,777 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.52%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZS stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.16.

ZS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Zscaler Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.48%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.48%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.32% and 92.48%, respectively.

ZS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.42%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZS has fallen by 18.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.36%.