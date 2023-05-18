Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Webster Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -35.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.03 and $56.46 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.07 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.7 million over the last three months.

At present, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has a stock price of $36.63. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $36.88 after an opening price of $34.39. The day’s lowest price was $34.35, and it closed at $33.64.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Webster Financial Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $56.46 on 11/10/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $31.03 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.42B and boasts a workforce of 4065 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.12, with a change in price of -9.55. Similarly, Webster Financial Corporation recorded 1,397,393 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBS stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

WBS Stock Stochastic Average

Webster Financial Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 29.21%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.21% and 25.04%, respectively.

WBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -22.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WBS has leaped by -3.88%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.33%.