UBA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 1.00: What It Means for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Future

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) stock is currently valued at $20.10. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $16.99 after opening at $16.61. The stock briefly dropped to $16.39 before ultimately closing at $16.95.

The market performance of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.36 on 05/18/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $15.07 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of UBA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s current trading price is 3.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.38%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $15.07 and $19.36. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.28 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 640.71M and boasts a workforce of 55 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.75, with a change in price of +1.50. Similarly, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. recorded 121,438 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.98%.

Examining UBA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UBA stands at 1.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

UBA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.26%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.10%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.12% and 37.05%, respectively.

UBA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.07%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.86%. The price of UBA increased 14.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.72%.