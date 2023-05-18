TPX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 10.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 20.99%. The price of TPX decreased -1.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.42%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) current stock price is $37.82. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $38.64 after opening at $38.59. The stock’s lowest point was $37.78 before it closed at $38.31.

The market performance of Tempur Sealy International Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $44.28 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $20.03, recorded on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of TPX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s current trading price is -14.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.82%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $20.03 and $44.28. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.42 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.99 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.37B and boasts a workforce of 12000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.66, with a change in price of +3.92. Similarly, Tempur Sealy International Inc. recorded 2,029,609 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.56%.

TPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TPX stands at 81.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 79.80.

TPX Stock Stochastic Average

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 36.17%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 47.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.75% and 58.12%, respectively.