The Psychology of Teradyne Inc. Inc. (TER) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 12.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.13%. The price of TER fallen by 0.09% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.19%.

The present stock price for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is $98.65. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $95.54 after an opening price of $94.40. The stock briefly fell to $93.3696 before ending the session at $94.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Teradyne Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $112.06 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $67.81 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of TER Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Teradyne Inc.’s current trading price is -11.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.48%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $67.81 and $112.06. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.65 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.54 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.76B and boasts a workforce of 6500 employees.

Teradyne Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Teradyne Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.47, with a change in price of +12.14. Similarly, Teradyne Inc. recorded 1,542,239 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.10%.

TER’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TER stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TER Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Teradyne Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 47.67%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 60.53% and 47.53% respectively.