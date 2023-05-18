The Future of Theravance Biopharma Inc.: Analyzing TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) stock is currently valued at $10.79. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.10 after opening at $11.10. The stock briefly dropped to $10.51 before ultimately closing at $11.11.

In terms of market performance, Theravance Biopharma Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.03 on 04/17/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $7.53 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of TBPH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -10.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.29%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.53 and $12.03. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 669.52M and boasts a workforce of 111 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Theravance Biopharma Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.84, with a change in price of -0.51. Similarly, Theravance Biopharma Inc. recorded 500,423 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.51%.

Examining TBPH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TBPH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TBPH Stock Stochastic Average

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.38%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.56% and 38.32%, respectively.

TBPH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.43%. The price of TBPH decreased -7.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.93%.