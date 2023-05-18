Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -83.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.80 and $4.80. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.16 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) is currently priced at $0.80. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.82 after opening at $0.81. The day’s lowest price was $0.7649 before the stock closed at $0.82.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.80 on 07/11/22 and a low of $0.80 for the same time frame on 05/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 75.00M and boasts a workforce of 276 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7300, with a change in price of -1.3826. Similarly, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. recorded 145,884 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.42%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OMIC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

OMIC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Singular Genomics Systems Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.81%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 7.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.23% and 17.20%, respectively.

OMIC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -60.33% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -66.07%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OMIC has leaped by -31.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -33.55%.