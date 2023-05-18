PRU’s Stock Market Adventure: -18.48% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.09%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PRU has leaped by -6.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.91%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) currently has a stock price of $81.08. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $81.19 after opening at $78.82. The lowest recorded price for the day was $78.815 before it closed at $78.04.

Prudential Financial Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $110.96 on 11/11/22, and the lowest price during that time was $75.37, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of PRU Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Prudential Financial Inc.’s current trading price is -26.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $75.37 and $110.96. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.46 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.7 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.18B and boasts a workforce of 39854 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Prudential Financial Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Prudential Financial Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 91.83, with a change in price of -19.28. Similarly, Prudential Financial Inc. recorded 2,238,527 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.21%.

PRU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRU stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

PRU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Prudential Financial Inc. over the last 50 days is at 27.04%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 36.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.49% and 19.38%, respectively.