PAVM’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -56.60%. The price of PAVM decreased -13.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.98%.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) stock is currently valued at $0.46. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.54 after opening at $0.54. The stock briefly dropped to $0.4542 before ultimately closing at $0.52.

The market performance of PAVmed Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.34 on 08/12/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.35 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of PAVM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. PAVmed Inc.’s current trading price is -80.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.43%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.35 and $2.34. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.67 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.42 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 46.88M and boasts a workforce of 124 employees.

PAVmed Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating PAVmed Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4688, with a change in price of -0.0511. Similarly, PAVmed Inc. recorded 498,772 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.00%.

PAVM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, PAVmed Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 40.12%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 36.55% and 43.21% respectively.