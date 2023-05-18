Nutanix Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is $25.39. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $26.30 after opening at $25.73. The stock touched a low of $25.55 before closing at $26.27.

The market performance of Nutanix Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $33.73 on 12/14/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $13.44, recorded on 06/13/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of NTNX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Nutanix Inc.’s current trading price is -24.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $13.44 and $33.73. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.33 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.73B and boasts a workforce of 6450 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Nutanix Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Nutanix Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.27, with a change in price of -2.50. Similarly, Nutanix Inc. recorded 1,381,519 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.94%.

NTNX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nutanix Inc. over the past 50 days is 70.39%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 70.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.39% and 88.42%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NTNX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.63%. The price of NTNX fallen by 0.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.92%.