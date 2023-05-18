Nine Energy Service Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is $3.33. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.39 after opening at $3.03. The stock touched a low of $3.00 before closing at $2.97.

In terms of market performance, Nine Energy Service Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.10 on 01/17/23, while the lowest value was $2.03 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of NINE Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s current trading price is -80.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.03 and $17.10. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.94 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 116.35M and boasts a workforce of 1212 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.58, with a change in price of -9.24. Similarly, Nine Energy Service Inc. recorded 1,266,431 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.51%.

NINE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. over the last 50 days is at 5.90%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 22.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.14% and 8.18%, respectively.

NINE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -77.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -66.50%. The price of NINE leaped by -31.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.05%.