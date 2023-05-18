NEWR’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 48.52% – Time to Invest?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 48.52% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.22%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NEWR has fallen by 12.46%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.77%.

The stock of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is currently priced at $83.84. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $86.00 after opening at $76.23. The day’s lowest price was $76.23 before the stock closed at $75.66.

New Relic Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $80.88 on 05/17/23 and a low of $41.75 for the same time frame on 06/14/22.

52-week price history of NEWR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. New Relic Inc.’s current trading price is 3.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$41.75 and $80.88. The New Relic Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.13 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.52 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.71B and boasts a workforce of 2217 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.63, with a change in price of +26.34. Similarly, New Relic Inc. recorded 563,572 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.81%.

NEWR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEWR stands at 1.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NEWR Stock Stochastic Average

New Relic Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.11%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.08% and 85.49%, respectively.