NCPL’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 21.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.60%. The price of NCPL fallen by 83.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.92%.

Currently, the stock price of Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is $1.82. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.98 after opening at $1.68. The stock touched a low of $1.62 before closing at $1.48.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Netcapital Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $11.25 on 07/08/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.83, recorded on 04/21/23.

52-week price history of NCPL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Netcapital Inc.’s current trading price is -83.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 119.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.83 and $11.25. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.12 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 36.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.47M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2523, with a change in price of +0.5900. Similarly, Netcapital Inc. recorded 184,303 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.97%.

NCPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NCPL stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

NCPL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Netcapital Inc. over the past 50 days is 86.09%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 86.09%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 73.45% and 74.05%, respectively, over the past 20 days.