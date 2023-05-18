MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current trading price is -3.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.19%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.38 and $15.76. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.51 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.91 million over the last 3 months.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) stock is currently valued at $15.15. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $15.19 after opening at $14.89. The stock briefly dropped to $14.85 before ultimately closing at $14.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The market performance of MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.76 on 08/18/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $11.38 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.36B and boasts a workforce of 683 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.70, with a change in price of +2.05. Similarly, MGIC Investment Corporation recorded 2,836,731 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.65%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTG stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

MTG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MGIC Investment Corporation over the last 50 days is 98.68%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.53% and 83.92%, respectively.

MTG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.54%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 13.14%. The price of MTG increased 6.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.34%.