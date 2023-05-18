Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -15.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $43.41 and $96.82 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.91 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.84 million over the last three months.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) stock is currently valued at $81.72. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $83.46 after opening at $82.78. The stock briefly dropped to $80.01 before ultimately closing at $82.45.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $96.82 on 03/23/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $43.41 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.16B and boasts a workforce of 949 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.76, with a change in price of +12.93. Similarly, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation recorded 1,718,585 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LSCC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

LSCC Stock Stochastic Average

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 27.96%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.60% and 34.15%, respectively.

LSCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 26.44%. The price of LSCC decreased -13.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.27%.