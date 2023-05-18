Juniper Networks Inc. Inc. (JNPR) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -10.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JNPR has leaped by -13.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.17%.

At present, Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has a stock price of $28.73. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $29.19 after an opening price of $29.07. The day’s lowest price was $28.62, and it closed at $28.87.

The market performance of Juniper Networks Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $34.53 on 04/03/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $25.18 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of JNPR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Juniper Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -16.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.10%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $25.18 and $34.53. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 3.23 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.6 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.19B and boasts a workforce of 10901 employees.

Juniper Networks Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Juniper Networks Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.48, with a change in price of -3.02. Similarly, Juniper Networks Inc. recorded 3,636,957 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.51%.

JNPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JNPR stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

JNPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Juniper Networks Inc. over the last 50 days is 6.00%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 11.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.69% and 13.52%, respectively.